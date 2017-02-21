Fasho Celebrity News
The Weekend Announced The Line Up Of His Legend Of Fall Tour!!!

Just days after he kicked off his Legend of the Fall world tour, The Weeknd has revealed that Rae Sremmurd will join him for the North American leg.

The Canadian singer went to social media with an updated tour poster that lists the Atlanta duo as a special guest. 6lack [pr: Black] and Belly will also appear on the 27-date run.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The news also comes less than a week after Rae Sremmurd dropped their “Swang” video and The Weeknd rolled out his “Reminder” visual starring big names like Drake, ASAP Rocky and French Montana.
  • The London and European dates feature Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert — who would you rather see open?
  • Isn’t it weird for the Legend of the Fall tour to be happening during the spring and summer? Not that we want to wait longer or anything.
  • What he needs to do is work on getting Daft Punk to tour with him.
Photos