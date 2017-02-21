The Weekend Announced The Line Up Of His Legend Of Fall Tour!!!

Just days after he kicked off his Legend of the Fall world tour, The Weeknd has revealed that Rae Sremmurd will join him for the North American leg.
The Canadian singer went to social media with an updated tour poster that lists the Atlanta duo as a special guest. 6lack [pr: Black] and Belly will also appear on the 27-date run.
Fasho Thoughts:
- The news also comes less than a week after Rae Sremmurd dropped their “Swang” video and The Weeknd rolled out his “Reminder” visual starring big names like Drake, ASAP Rocky and French Montana.
- The London and European dates feature Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert — who would you rather see open?
- Isn’t it weird for the Legend of the Fall tour to be happening during the spring and summer? Not that we want to wait longer or anything.
- What he needs to do is work on getting Daft Punk to tour with him.
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Pictures Of The Weeknd’s Hair (PHOTOS)
1. Baby Weeknd With A “Boosie”” FadeSource:Instagram 1 of 21
2. Middle Finger To The LawSource:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Throwback TressesSource:Instagram 3 of 21
4. Hat HairSource:Instagram 4 of 21
5. Stylin’ & Profilin’Source:Instagam 5 of 21
6. One PonySource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. Five PoniesSource:Instagram 7 of 21
8. Four PoniesSource:Instagram 8 of 21
9. The Weeknd’s Thursday HairSource:Instagram 9 of 21
10. High TopSource:Instagram 10 of 21
11. The Weeknd Ties His Own ShoesSource:Instagram 11 of 21
12. Bicken BackSource:Instagram 12 of 21
13. …But First, Let Me Take A SelfieSource:Instagram 13 of 21
14. Hair & HoodiesSource:Instagram 14 of 21
15. Chillin….Source:Instagram 15 of 21
16. Diggin’ The FadeSource:INstagram 16 of 21
17. What A CreationSource:Instagram 17 of 21
18. Dreaded SilhouetteSource:Instagram 18 of 21
19. Black & WhiteSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Branch OffSource:Instagram 20 of 21
21. Hey Abel!Source:Instagram 21 of 21
