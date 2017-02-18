The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Schools Rickey Smiley About A Man’s Ridiculous Valentine’s Request [EXCLUSIVE]

2 days ago

In the days after Valentine’s Day, the stories of people’s date nights start to circulate, whether they’re stories of triumph or trauma. Headkrack relays one man’s story of a date that must not have gone too swimmingly, because his date didn’t want to go out with him again. Because of her decision, he sent her a long text message asking her to chip in for her half of the night’s costs.

Da Brat is shocked when Rickey Smiley stands up in support of such a petty action, when Rickey is usually the first one to condemn a man for asking for any kind of refunds from dates, ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, and the like. She schools him on why the man in this situation is acting up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

da brat , date , dinner , drinks , money , Rickey Smiley , valentines day

