#SharifDKingLive Kodak Black – Tunnel Vision (Video)

38 mins ago

On Air With Sharif
Kodab Black leaks a new video for his “Tunnel Vision” track produced by Metro Boomin. This track sheds light on some of the most vital issues of today. In the Tunnel Vision visual, Kodak is pushing across a strong message which could have been easily over-looked. Watch Kodak Black as he paints a clear vision and opens up the human eye to motivate and inspire others on their journey of life.

 

Just like his dad, Baby Asahd loves Snapchat and has all the keys to major success.

 

