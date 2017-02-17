Fasho Celebrity News
Ladies Are You Ready For Trey Day???

3 hours ago

Yahoo Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 1

Thursday has become Trey Day. For the next few weeks, Trey Songz will try to find his soulmate on the new VH1 web series, Tremaine the Playboy. Each episode will also feature a new song from Trey’s upcoming album.

It’s been three years since his last full-length release, and Trey Songz is ready to return.

The R&B star has been working hard on his seventh studio effort, Tremaine the Album. And he just revealed that fans can expect it to hit stores on March 24th. The 15-track album is available for pre-order now on iTunes.

To give fans a taste of the new project, Trigga dropped off a new single and music video called “Nobody Else but You.”

 

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

