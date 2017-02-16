WATCH: Trump Awkwardly Assumes April Ryan Is ‘Friends’ With Congressional Black Caucus

President Donald Trump awkwardly pressed April Ryan about being friends with the Congressional Black Caucus after the Black journalist asked POTUS about plans for improving inner cities during an awkward press conference Thursday, reports CBS News.

From CBS News:

“You go to some of the inner city places and it’s so sad when you look at the crime,” the president [Trump] said [during Thursday’s press conference.] He went on to describe how people “lock themselves into apartments petrified to even leave in the middle of the day” in urban areas for fear of crime in the cities.

Journalist April Ryan, who serves as the White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, followed up: “When you say the inner cities, are you going to include the CBC, Mr. President, in your conversations with your urban agenda?”

When Mr. Trump seemed unfamiliar with the “CBC” acronym, Ryan, who is black, clarified: “Are you going to include the Congressional Black Caucus — “ The president interrupted: “Well I would. I’d tell you what — do you want to set up the meeting? “Do you want to set up the meeting?” the president pressed again. “Are they friends of yours?”

The Congressional Black Caucus tweeted that Trump’s move was “sad” and other users had a field day, reports The Wrap.

Hi, @realDonaldTrump. We’re the CBC. We sent you a letter on January 19, but you never wrote us back. Sad! Letter: https://t.co/58KiuHmITF — The CBC (@OfficialCBC) February 16, 2017

Trump and Ryan’s awkward exchange came after reports that Omarosa Manigault had harassed the veteran journalist, who also is a White House correspondent.

Read this story on NewsOne.

SOURCE: CBS News, The Wrap

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump & Mediocrity Of Privilege

Trump Picks First Hispanic Leader To Join Cabinet