Prince’s Music Finds Huge Success Online

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Since the Feb. 12 arrival of Prince’s Warner Bros. Records music on streaming services, the number of streams in the U.S. skyrocketed from 74,000 to 4.77 million in two days, according to Billboard. That’s an increase of 6,323%.

His top five most streamed songs on Feb. 12 and 13 were “Purple Rain” (333,000 streams), “Let’s Go Crazy” (328,000), “When Doves Cry” (320,000), “Little Red Corvette” (237,000) and “Kiss” (214,000).

Prince was one of streaming’s great holdouts. He gave rights to his new album “HITNRUN” to Tidal shortly before his death, but his estate later sued Tidal for violating its license, claiming the service had no rights to his back catalog.

His estate then held out for nearly a year before finally allowing his landmark albums to hit most major services like Spotify and Apple Music. His non-Warner work is still exclusive to Tidal.

 

