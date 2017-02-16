Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar Jillian Bell Talk Black Twitter, Charlie Day Raps An Ice Cube Verse

'Fist Fight' hits theaters on Feb. 17.

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Ice Cube and Charlie Day go head to head in Fist Fight, a hilarious comedy that pays homage to the cult classic 3 O’Clock High, which came out in 1987. This updated version pits teacher against teacher on the last day of school in a fight that breaks the internet.

I caught up with the cast of this fun flick and had an interview that was, somehow, even more fun. We inducted Jillian Bell into Black Twitter, got Charlie Day to rap a vintage Ice Cube verse and even got the 411 on the story behind the mariachi band in the film.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter: Fist Fight above.

11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017 Sundance Film Festival

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Continue reading 11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017 Sundance Film Festival

11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017 Sundance Film Festival

From documentaries to coming-of-age stories, here are the most anticipated movies coming out of the Sundance Film Festival.

charlie day , fist fight , hollywood , Jillian Bell , Richie Keen , tracy morgan

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 8 hours ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 9 hours ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 22 hours ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 day ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 2 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 2 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 2 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 3 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 3 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 3 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 3 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 4 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 4 days ago
Photos