WTFasho Kanye West A NO Show At His Own Show

If Kanye West drops a new fashion line but doesn’t bother to show up to the launch, did it ever really happen?
Yesterday (Wednesday) was supposed to be the debut of the Yeezy Season 5 runway collection at New York Fashion Week. There was only one problem — no Yeezy. For past collections, the designer has chosen to stand on stage with the models, but this time around, he was nowhere to be seen.
Witnesses reported a more low-key show than past years, with models standing under a spotlight in functional outfits.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Even though Kanye wasn’t seen, Kim Kardashian was in the front row — so he couldn’t have been far.
- Maybe he’s trying to take the focus off his celebrity and put it on his designs.
- It’s probably not easy for him to be in public while he’s still recovering.
