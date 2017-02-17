Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Kanye West A NO Show At His Own Show

8 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
If Kanye West drops a new fashion line but doesn’t bother to show up to the launch, did it ever really happen?

Yesterday (Wednesday) was supposed to be the debut of the Yeezy Season 5 runway collection at New York Fashion Week. There was only one problem — no Yeezy. For past collections, the designer has chosen to stand on stage with the models, but this time around, he was nowhere to be seen.

Witnesses reported a more low-key show than past years, with models standing under a spotlight in functional outfits.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Even though Kanye wasn’t seen, Kim Kardashian was in the front row — so he couldn’t have been far.
  • Maybe he’s trying to take the focus off his celebrity and put it on his designs.
  • It’s probably not easy for him to be in public while he’s still recovering.
Photos