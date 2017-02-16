CeeLo Green Writes Beyonce a Love Song [VIDEO]

CeeLo Green blew out minds when he showed up at the 59th annual Grammy Awards as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson but now he’s got us agreeing with newest affirmation to Beyonce called “Jay-Z’s Girl”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Yes CeeLo, we mean Gnarly, was bold enough to release a new song about everybody’s crush Beyonce! The song is not only a nod to the queen B but also samples the old 80s hit “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield. We’re pretty sure Jay-Z found the humor in this just like us but would you be offended if you were Hova?

Take a look at the video:



Be sure to catch the teaser to Gnarley’s previous release at the end of the video entitled “F&*k Me I’m Famous”