Music
Home > Music

CeeLo Green Writes Beyonce a Love Song [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

CeeLo Green blew out minds when he showed up at the 59th annual Grammy Awards as his alter ego Gnarly Davidson but now he’s got us agreeing with newest affirmation to Beyonce called “Jay-Z’s Girl”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Yes CeeLo, we mean Gnarly, was bold enough to release a new song about everybody’s crush Beyonce!  The song is not only a nod to the queen B but also samples the old 80s hit “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield.  We’re pretty sure Jay-Z found the humor in this just like us but would you be offended if you were Hova?

Take a look at the video:


Be sure to catch the teaser to Gnarley’s previous release at the end of the video entitled “F&*k Me I’m Famous”

The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion

23 photos Launch gallery

The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Continue reading The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion

The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion


#Video , beyonce , ceelo green , Gnarly Davidson , jay-z , jay-z's girl , Song

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos