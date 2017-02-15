9 O'Clock News
Carlos Santana Apologizes For His Beyonce Comment!

21 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

I bet he did! Smh

TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _____________________________________ Roommates, do y'all remember when the #BeyHive stung Kid Rock after he tried to come for Beyoncé back in 2015? Well, after the Grammys on Sunday, guitar legend #CarlosSantana made some comments regarding the singer and downplayed her ability to even sing. He even compared her to Adele whom she lost the highly coveted 'Album of the Year' Grammy award to. _____________________________________ "I think that Adele won [her Grammys] because she can sing-sing," he began. "With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she's not a singer-singer, with all respect to her." _____________________________________ Of course, the #BeyHive got in formation, and now the guitar legend says that his comment was "regretfully taken out of context." _____________________________________ "My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammys," Santana explained in a Facebook post. "I have the — read more at TheShadeRoom.com (link in bio)

Catch The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

