Carlos Santana Apologizes For His Beyonce Comment!

"I think that Adele won [her Grammys] because she can sing-sing," he began. "With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she's not a singer-singer, with all respect to her." _____________________________________ Of course, the #BeyHive got in formation, and now the guitar legend says that his comment was "regretfully taken out of context." _____________________________________ "My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammys," Santana explained in a Facebook post.

