The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why It’s Okay That Adele Won Over Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


At the 2017 Grammy Awards last weekend, Adele took home the big “Album of the Year” award over the category’s other major contender, Beyonce. In an emotional acceptance speech, Adele dedicated the award to Beyonce for “Lemonade,” and even later broke her trophy in half to share it with her.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

There was debate over whether Adele’s “25” deserved to win over “Lemonade,” but The Game entered the conversation and spelled it out best- they’re always going to be battling it out for the highest accolades. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Was Adele’s Grammy Speech To Beyonce Offensive? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Adele Outdid Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Beyonce Will Get Paid Whether She Performs At Coachella Or Not [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

21 photos Launch gallery

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

Continue reading Why It’s Okay That Adele Won Over Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]

Inside The 59th Grammy Awards: The Red Carpet, Behind The Scenes & More

25 , Adele , album of the year , Awards , beyonce , grammy , lemonade , Music

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos