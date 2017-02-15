The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Love [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


On Valentine’s Day, Jeff Johnson served up his usual enlightening wisdom about everything pertaining to love. Instead of a fact-filled politically-charged info session, he dropped three gems about keeping love alive and healthy in our lives.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear his powerful tips in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “Black Lives Matter Is A Proclamation Of Self Love, Not Hate Of Anybody Else” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 3 Things You Should Know About Jeff Johnson [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains Why Janine Hampton Is A Black Republican To Pay Attention To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

12 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016

Continue reading Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know About Love [EXCLUSIVE]

12 Times #BlackLove Showed Up In 2016


 

 

3 Things You Should Know , Jeff Johnson , love , valentines day , wisdom

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos