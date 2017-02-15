Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute With Journalist

Oh yes she did.

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday Celebration

Source: Steve Mack / Getty


Omarosa Manigault has her claws all the way out for her new gig at the White House as Office of Public Liaison communications chief.

The Daily Mail reports that April Ryan, a longtime White House correspondent with American Urban Radio Networks, and Omarosa clashed big time last week during an argument just outside the Oval Office. Ryan claims that Manigault physically intimidated her and warned that she was among a group of reporters the Trump administration is tracking closely with opposition-research “dossiers.”

In order to disprove the allegations, the former reality star went back to her roots of playing dirty and shared parts of a recording of the dispute with reporters. Omarosa told The Washington Post, “She came in[to the White House press-staff area] hot. She came in with an attitude. For her to characterize me as the bully, I’m so glad we have this tape … because it’s ‘liar, liar, pants on fire.’”

However, Ryan clapped back at the secret recording, saying, “I didn’t know she was taping it. This is about her trying to smear my name. This is freaking Nixonian.” 

Omarosa defended her shadiness, saying that a colleague made the tape and claimed the White House press staff regularly records interviews between officials and journalists. She added, “We do it all the time. When you come into [the press staff’s offices], you’re on the record.”

Do you think Omarosa pulled a reality star move by trying to publicly blast April Ryan?

10 Black Trump Supporters

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

April Ryan , Donald Trump , Fight , Omarosa , Recording , White House

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos