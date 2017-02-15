HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring Oprah Winfrey, Sets Premiere Date

Danielle Jennings

Oprah Winfrey continues to fill her plate with numerous projects and we reap the benefits. Despite co-starring in the OWN network drama Greenleaf, executive producing fellow OWN show Queen Sugar, starring in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming A Wrinkle in Time for Disney and re-teaming with Lee Daniels for a possible remake of Terms of Endearment, Winfrey also managed to star in the upcoming HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which has set its premiere date for this spring.

Oprah Winfrey is determined to remind the world just how great she is at acting and with a host of TV and film projects on the horizon, she will definitely succeed. As reported by Shadow and Act, the HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks has officially announced its premiere date for April 22. The news was initially revealed on the official HBO Twitter account, which is exciting considering that things have been rather quiet surrounding the film lately.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is an incredibly moving true story that is bound to tug at emotions and is a perfect way for Oprah to flex her considerable dramatic acting chops.

In case you are totally unaware of this story, the film’s synopsis reads:

Oprah Winfrey stars in this adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s critically acclaimed, bestselling nonfiction book of the same name. The film tells the story of Henrietta Lacks, an African American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. Told through the eyes of her daughter, Deborah Lacks (played by Winfrey), the film chronicles her search to learn about the mother she never knew and understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever.

Winfrey is also surrounded by a talented cast in the film, including Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance, Tony-winner Renée Goldsberry and Emmy nominee Rose Byrne. A trailer is expected within the next few weeks or less and we will certainly keep you posted!

