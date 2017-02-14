SharifDKingLive Big Baby D.R.A.M. – Cute (Video)

Big Baby Dram drops his “Cute” video another single from his self titled album “Big Baby Dram”. The Video was just in time for the Valentines day vibes as it expresses what may be expecting on valentines and more importantly how you find that special someone. The video includes both fun humor throughout the visual with the assistance of the Big Baby Dram muppet character pushing the idea of dating and being “Cute” leading up to a love holiday like Valentines Day. Watch the video below.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards
27 photos Launch gallery
1. RIHANNASource:Getty 1 of 27
2. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. JENNIFER LOPEZSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. DJ KHALEDSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. SOLANGESource:Getty 5 of 27
6. CHANCE THE RAPPERSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. CHRISSY TEIGENSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGENDSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. KATY PERRYSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. KATY PERRYSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. HEIDI KLUMSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. SANTIGOLDSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. ZIGGY MARLEYSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. DIANA GORDONSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. 2 CHAINZSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. RICK ROSSSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. CEELO GREENSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. MALINA MOYESource:Getty 21 of 27
22. HALSEYSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. CHARLI XCXSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. LADY GAGASource:Getty 24 of 27
25. KRISS MINCEYSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. ADELESource:Getty 26 of 27
27. KAT GRAHAMSource:Getty 27 of 27
