SharifDKingLive Big Baby D.R.A.M. – Cute (Video)

Big Baby Dram drops his “Cute” video another single from his self titled album “Big Baby Dram”. The Video was just in time for the Valentines day vibes as it expresses what may be expecting on valentines and more importantly how you find that special someone. The video includes both fun humor throughout the visual with the assistance of the Big Baby Dram muppet character pushing the idea of dating and being “Cute” leading up to a love holiday like Valentines Day. Watch the video below.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards 27 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards 1. RIHANNA Source:Getty 1 of 27 2. LAVERNE COX Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 3 of 27 4. DJ KHALED Source:Getty 4 of 27 5. SOLANGE Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. CHANCE THE RAPPER Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. CHRISSY TEIGEN Source:Getty 8 of 27 9. ANDRA DAY Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. JOHN LEGEND Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND Source:Getty 11 of 27 12. KATY PERRY Source:Getty 12 of 27 13. KATY PERRY Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. HEIDI KLUM Source:Getty 14 of 27 15. SANTIGOLD Source:Getty 15 of 27 16. ZIGGY MARLEY Source:Getty 16 of 27 17. DIANA GORDON Source:Getty 17 of 27 18. 2 CHAINZ Source:Getty 18 of 27 19. RICK ROSS Source:Getty 19 of 27 20. CEELO GREEN Source:Getty 20 of 27 21. MALINA MOYE Source:Getty 21 of 27 22. HALSEY Source:Getty 22 of 27 23. CHARLI XCX Source:Getty 23 of 27 24. LADY GAGA Source:Getty 24 of 27 25. KRISS MINCEY Source:Getty 25 of 27 26. ADELE Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. KAT GRAHAM Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 59th Annual Grammy Awards See all the best fashion and style from the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

