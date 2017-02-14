Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Big Baby D.R.A.M. – Cute (Video)

3 hours ago

On Air With Sharif
Big Baby Dram drops his “Cute” video another single from his self titled album “Big Baby Dram”. The Video was just in time for the Valentines day vibes as it expresses what may be expecting on valentines and more importantly how you find that special someone. The video includes both fun humor throughout the visual with the assistance of the Big Baby Dram muppet character pushing the idea of dating and being “Cute” leading up to a love holiday like Valentines Day. Watch the video below.

 

 

Photos