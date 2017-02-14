Future Has Announced His New Album And Tour Dates!!!

Future sent out a tweet for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday — to announce that he’ll release an album called Future, his first since February 2016’s EVOL, on Friday.

He tweeted a pre-order link and wrote, “I was preparing the feast. You walked away from the table too soon.”

Future will support the album on a North American tour this spring. The Nobody Safe tour will include Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, as well as Young Thug and A$AP Ferg for select dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, and each ticket includes a digital copy of the new album.

Fasho Thoughts: