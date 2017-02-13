Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?

We all know Solange Knowles isn’t afraid to speak her mind, even if it’s about the biggest night in music.

The singer, who took home the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky” on Sunday, was not too pleased that her big sister Beyoncé didn’t snag the big award for Album of the Year. Legend has it that Bey loses the award every year to a White artist like Beck or Adele, even though she’s clearly the people’s choice.

Although Adele broke her Grammy in half to share with the Queen, Solo took to Twitter to share her disappointment. After feeling some type of way that her own award wasn’t televised, she wrote:

https://twitter.com/solangeknowles/status/830997619841208322

As for hinting at a Grammys boycott, Solange posted the link to Frank Ocean‘s Tumblr post, in which he eloquently described why he opted out of the award show, saying that it suffers “cultural bias and general nerve damage”:

https://twitter.com/solangeknowles/status/831000797232001025

Looks like Solo will no longer be accepting her seat at the Grammys table.