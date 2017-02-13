SharifDKingLive Behind the Scenes Of Carly Rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty – It Takes Two (Video)

Carly rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty connect for a remix of “It Takes 2” the legendary Rob Base track, now produced and remade by mike Will Made It. The New “it Takes 2” duo expressed a time of fun and laughter all through the target commercial. Watch the behind the scenes below as they give you peek at what went into putting this project together.
The Most Talked About Moments Of The Grammy Awards
15 photos Launch gallery
1. ScHoolboy Q and his daughter take the Red Carpet in pink1 of 15
2. Cee Lo Green wears gold2 of 15
3. Jennifer Lopez quotes Toni Morrison3 of 15
4. Chance wins best new artist, accepts on “behalf of all of Chicago.”4 of 15
5. John Travolta gives awkward introduction5 of 15
6. 21 Pilots take the stage in their underwear6 of 15
7. Beyonce awes with her performance7 of 15
8. Katy Perry and Skip Marley perform in front of Declaration of Independence8 of 15
9. Blue cheers for Beyonce after she wins best contemporary urban album9 of 15
10. Rihanna drinks from her diamond-encrusted flask10 of 15
11. Adele asks for a do-over during George Michael tribute11 of 15
12. Chance wins best rap album of the year12 of 15
13. A Tribe Called Quest Performance13 of 15
14. Bruno Mars’ Prince Tribute14 of 15
15. Adele makes Beyonce cry which makes us all cry15 of 15
