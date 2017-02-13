SharifDKingLive Behind the Scenes Of Carly Rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty – It Takes Two (Video)

Carly rae Jepsen And Lil Yachty connect for a remix of “It Takes 2” the legendary Rob Base track, now produced and remade by mike Will Made It. The New “it Takes 2” duo expressed a time of fun and laughter all through the target commercial. Watch the behind the scenes below as they give you peek at what went into putting this project together.

