SharifDKingLive Uncle Murda Ft Young MA, Dios Moreno – “Thot” (Video)

The Brooklyn Native Uncle Murda has finally released the video for his “Thot” anthem. After heating up the streets with his single and now getting push from 50 cent and the G-Unit movement, Uncle Murda looks to be on to something dope. Watch Uncle Murda, Young M.A. as they give you the visual “Thot” desciption below.

