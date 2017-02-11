Music
Radio One Grammy Lounge: Noah Cyrus Follows Her Famous Family’s Footsteps

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Noah Cyrus has some big shoes to fill. Noah is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus and her father is Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. How different will the youngest Cyrus be? She talks to Colby Colb about her famous family and what to look for in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.

Billy Ray Cyrus , Colby Colb , Miley Cyrus , Noah Cyrus

