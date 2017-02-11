Music
Home > Music

Radio One Grammy Lounge: DJ Luke Nasty Talks About His 90’s Influence

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment


High Point, North Carolina’s own DJ Luke Nasty had a monster 2016. His singles “Might Be” topped the rap charts in early 2016 and his EP, “Boom Room” was well received. All of Luke’s music has that 90’s feel so who should he sample next? Colby Colb has a couple of ideas for the rapper and he shares them in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.

Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: MadeinTYO Talks Growing Up In Japan
Related: Radio One Grammy Lounge: Twista Talks Longevity In The Rap Game

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

22 photos Launch gallery

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

Continue reading The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

Colby Colb , DJ Luke Nasty

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 13 hours ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 1 day ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 1 day ago
Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be…
 1 day ago
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 2 days ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 2 days ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 3 days ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 3 days ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 3 days ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 3 days ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 3 days ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 3 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 3 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 3 days ago
Photos