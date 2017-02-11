Radio One Grammy Lounge: DJ Luke Nasty Talks About His 90’s Influence



High Point, North Carolina’s own DJ Luke Nasty had a monster 2016. His singles “Might Be” topped the rap charts in early 2016 and his EP, “Boom Room” was well received. All of Luke’s music has that 90’s feel so who should he sample next? Colby Colb has a couple of ideas for the rapper and he shares them in the Radio One Grammy Lounge.

