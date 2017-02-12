Music
Radio One Grammy Lounge: Jekalyn Carr Talks About The Success Of “You’re Bigger”

27 mins ago

Nia Noelle
2016 was an amazing year for singer Jekalyn Carr. Her groundbreaking hit “You’re Bigger” topped the charts and received a Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song. Carr talks to Radio One Vice President of Programming Colby Colb about the Grammy-nominated song and more importantly, Faith. 

Watch this must see interview and be inspired.

Photos