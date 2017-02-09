George & Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

Congrats to George & Amal Clooney! The couple are expecting twins this summer and it was confirmed on The Talk today by Julie Chen

The couple got married two years ago and this will be their first time becoming parents. Congrats to the happy couple but is anyone else finding it crazy that Pharell just had triplets, Beyonce has twins on the way and now George & Amal are having twins too?!?! Oh and we can’t forget Madonna just adopted twin girls! Wow!

