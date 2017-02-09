Music
Home > Music

George & Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


 

Congrats to George & Amal Clooney!  The couple are expecting twins this summer and it was confirmed on The Talk today by Julie Chen


The couple got married two years ago and this will be their first time becoming parents.  Congrats to the happy couple but is anyone else finding it crazy that Pharell just had triplets, Beyonce has twins on the way and now George & Amal are having twins too?!?!  Oh and we can’t forget Madonna just adopted twin girls!  Wow!

Trending Stories:

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Misty Jordan Recreates Beyonce’s Iconic Maternity Photoshoot

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Continue reading George & Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins!

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

From <strong><a href="http://globalgrind.com/4207413/blac-chyna-shares-another-adorable-photo-of-dream-kardashian/">Dream Kardashian</a></strong> to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4191733/chrissy-teigen-shows-off-her-new-home-daughter-lunas-room/">John and Chrissy’s precious <strong>Baby Luna</strong></a>, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 22 hours ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 1 day ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 1 day ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 1 day ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 1 day ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 1 day ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 1 day ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 2 days ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 2 days ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 2 days ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 2 days ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 2 days ago
Photos