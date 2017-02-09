National Pizza Day Deals!

National Pizza Day Deals!

Nia Noelle
February 9th is National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than eating pizza?   Many of the national retailers are running specials for the holiday and weeks beyond.  So eat up and enjoy!

 

Pilot Flying J

A free slice of its PJ Fresh Pizza. The promotion is good through February 12. To receive the offer, you must display an online coupon which is available at the company’s Facebook page: http://wfts.tv/2kRguNu.

Pizza Hut

If you have an Amazon Alexa to give pizza-lovers a 30 percent off voice orders of select menu items for both pickup and delivery.  All you need to do is say “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza,” or “Alexa, open Pizza Hut.” This offer expires February 16

Papa John’s Pizza

Get 40 percent discount off any regular-priced pizza. Use offer code 40PIZZA through March 5th as many times as you please.

Dominos Pizza

Order a large, three-topping pizza for only $7.99 on their website

Chuck E Cheese

Save $2.00 on a large pizza by using this printable coupon

Photos