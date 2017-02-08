The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Migos On How Their Friendship Influences Their Artistic Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

7 hours ago

From Donald Glover to Q-Tip, rappers have stood up left and right in support of Atlanta rap group Migos. Migos came through to the studio and talked about which co-sign from the many major artists that have endorsed them and their skills has meant the most to them. They also explain how they resist the pitfalls that often plague groups in the music industry by staying united.

Plus they detail their process in the studio, and how their unity and the bond between them influences their process. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4213302/lol-watch-donald-glover-laugh-at-reporter-who-mispronounced-migos-bad-boujee/"><strong>Donald Glover</strong> gave a shout-out to the Migos</a> during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

