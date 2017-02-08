Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit

It’s pretty rare to hear of a lawsuit against Beyoncé , who always seems to have her business in tact, but apparently there are people out there who don’t want Bey to be great.

The new lawsuit states that Queen Bey stole a famous recorded line from a dead New Orleans rapper and then sampled it in her song “Formation” without permission. TMZ reports that the estate of Anthony Barré, aka Messy Mya, just filed suit against Bey for allegedly using a small, but memorable, piece from his 2010 video “A 27 Piece Huh?” and adding it into her hit song, which has been certified gold.

Messy Mya’s estate claims that the Lemonade singer ripped off a line from the deceased artist, who was shot and killed in 2010. Barré, a YouTube star, was known for his “I like that” phrase and Beyoncé used it without permission. The estate claims they tried talking to Beyoncé about the sample and she blew them off. They are now asking for more than $20,000,000 in back royalties and other damages for using some of his final recorded words.

Check out Messy Mya’s “A 27 Piece Huh?” above and you be the judge.