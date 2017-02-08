Entertainment
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again

Tyga is starting to have more lawsuits than hit singles.

TMZ reports that the rapper was served another lawsuit this week, which was filed by a process-server who was allegedly attacked after handing him legal docs back in November. The server claims she was assaulted by Tyga’s crew when she served him as he walked into his birthday party at The Penthouse nightclub in WeHo.

The suit also says that the process-server was “grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked” by someone in the rapper’s entourage and added that the “Rack City” rapper green-lit the violence. Although T-Raww’s camp denies the claims, they may have a case judging by video from the incident.


Check out the footage of the interaction and you be the judge.

