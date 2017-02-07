Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj’s Fight With Giuseppe Was Foolish [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While everybody was wrapped up in the Super Bowl, Nicki Minaj was squaring off against the high-end shoe brand Giuseppe for naming a shoe after her back in the day, but refusing to collaborate with her further. She took to Twitter to turn her Barbz against the brand after feeling disrespected by the brand, and accusing them of racism.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But as Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea point out, this is only one of many moments where hip-hop rides for designer brands who don’t return the favor. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Should Nicki Minaj Give Meek Mill Her Ring Back? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: How Meek Mill Messed Up With Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Do Nicki Minaj & Safaree Belong Together? [EXCLUSIVE]