New Orleans Hit With F4 Tornado! [video]

3 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans East

As if the beloved city of New Orleans hasn’t already been through enough.  Today parts of the city got torn down by an F4 tornado.  Pray for the city and the people living there.  According to the weather service 25 people were injured in the aftermath of the tornado.


Photos