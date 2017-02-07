Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump

Watch.

8 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty


Drake is the king of sneak dissing, but the latest shade thrown during his show in London has everyone talking.

On Sunday, during the last London stop of his Boy Meets World tour, Drizzy made a political statement about America’s new Head of State, Donald Trump. He told the crowd, “For some reason in my room, they have the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up and see all this bullshit going in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other.”

He continued on, “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around at this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music.”

It was the end of his message that really made people assume Drake was taking shots at Trump. He said, “If you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your mother fucking mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man.”

Was this Drake’s way of denouncing the new president? You be the judge.

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

28 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

Continue reading Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

boy meets world , Donald Trump , Drake , London , TOUR

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 5 hours ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 5 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 6 hours ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 8 hours ago
The Game Gets Sentenced For Punching A Police Officer
 8 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Trailer For ‘Greenleaf’ Season Two Arrives
 4 days ago
Niecy Nash’s Nail Salon Dramedy ‘Claws’ Drops First Trailer
 4 days ago
BET Greenlights Drama Series Pilot Based On The…
 4 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 4 days ago
Photos