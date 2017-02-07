The Game Gets Sentenced For Punching A Police Officer

The Game just received a lucky break in his legal case for punching an off-duty LAPD officer during a basketball game.reports that the rapper pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal threats and was sentenced to 3 years probation. Game also got hit with 120 days community service, 26 anger management classes and 180 days jail time, which was suspended.

That’s not all the Compton emcee had to account for during his day in court. Game also pled to felony grand theft for jacking a photographer’s camera while he was being served a lawsuit. He settled that case with a $100k payout to the cop.

As you may recall, Game intentionally fouled and punched an off-duty police officer playing on the opposing team during a March 2015 basketball game, and even threatened to kill the victim. The following month, when a man came to serve him legal papers, the Game grabbed and threatened the man who was filming the incident.

On the bright side, he doesn’t have to spend any time behind bars.