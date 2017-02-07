Entertainment
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting Trump Into Office

She tried it.

5 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Comedian Nikki Glaser is looking for someone to blame for Donald Trump‘s presidential victory, and she found her perpetrator.

The White stand-up comic took to Twitter to call out Oprah Winfrey for whatever reason, tweeting (and later deleting) a question asking if Winfrey had ever publicly condemned Trump. Glaser claimed that if the network big-wig, who enjoyed a large fanbase of White women in her talk show days, had done so, White women would not have voted for the Republican.

Unfortunately for the Comedy Central star, no one else thought her jokes were funny. After receiving lots of backlash for her post, Glaser tweeted a follow-up just a few minutes later, writing:

One response that stood out was a follower who compared Glaser to another White comedian who has felt the wrath of social media multiple times following her insensitive remarks:

Luckily for the Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host, Queen O is probably somewhere totally unbothered and unfazed by the naysayers.

