T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’

It’s public knowledge that T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship has been on the rocks for months, but rumors about Tip having a new side chick took things to another level.
The rapper was spotted at an NFL media party with a young lady by the name of Kristen Ingram on his arm, who happens to be head of affiliate marketing for the NFL. But before discovering that Ingram and Tip were both just there for work, social media went crazy over the photo, claiming that T.I. had gone public with his side chick.
The self-proclaimed King of the South took to Instagram to address the rumors with a photo from his Grand Hustle dinner attended by Phaedra Parks, Nicole Murphy, Meek Mill and Angela Yee. He wrote, “I was telling Angela Yee watch where she stand cause anybody I stand next to ends up being my side piece. Lol-insert sarcasm Nah Fareal tho. Y’all lame as hell.”
At least now Tiny can feel at ease that she’s still his leading lady.