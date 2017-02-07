T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’

The rapper was spotted at an NFL media party with a young lady by the name of Kristen Ingram on his arm, who happens to be head of affiliate marketing for the NFL. But before discovering that Ingram and Tip were both just there for work, social media went crazy over the photo, claiming that T.I. had gone public with his side chick.

T.I. is NOT dating the woman he attended the #SuperBowl party with, despite the rumors; Her name is Kristen Ingram https://t.co/ceCQl9tfax — Hip Hop Vibe (@HipHopVibe1) February 4, 2017

The self-proclaimed King of the South took to Instagram to address the rumors with a photo from his Grand Hustle dinner attended by Phaedra Parks, Nicole Murphy, Meek Mill and Angela Yee. He wrote, “I was telling Angela Yee watch where she stand cause anybody I stand next to ends up being my side piece. Lol-insert sarcasm Nah Fareal tho. Y’all lame as hell.”

I was telling @angelayee watch where she stand cause anybody I stand next to ends up being my side piece. Lol-insert sarcasm Nah Fareal tho #YallLameAsHell #LetYouTellit #TraethaVP #HustleGangOverErrrrthang A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

At least now Tiny can feel at ease that she’s still his leading lady.