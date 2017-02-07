WTFasho How Much Would You Buy A Harambe Cheeto For???

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that bears a striking resemblance to Harambe the gorilla has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.
Bidding began last week on the one-of-a-kind snack chip which looked like the 17-year-old gorilla that was shot dead last May after a three-year-old boy climbed into its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. His death quickly became fodder for Internet memes and jokes. The eBay listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a picture of a gorilla, which isn’t even Harambe. The auction ended early this morning (Tuesday) with a winning bid of $99,900. (USA Today)
Fasho Thoughts:
- This winning bid cannot be real. There’s no way anyone is paying almost $100,000 for a Cheeto.
- At least it came with free shipping.
- The auction has inspired other sellers to list Cheetos they believe resemble gorillas.
