#WTFasho How Much Would You Buy A Harambe Cheeto For???

1 hour ago

Don Juan Fasho
A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that bears a striking resemblance to Harambe the gorilla has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

Bidding began last week on the one-of-a-kind snack chip which looked like the 17-year-old gorilla that was shot dead last May after a three-year-old boy climbed into its enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. His death quickly became fodder for Internet memes and jokes. The eBay listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a picture of a gorilla, which isn’t even Harambe. The auction ended early this morning (Tuesday) with a winning bid of $99,900. (USA Today)

Fasho  Thoughts:

  • This winning bid cannot be real. There’s no way anyone is paying almost $100,000 for a Cheeto.
  • At least it came with free shipping.
  • The auction has inspired other sellers to list Cheetos they believe resemble gorillas.
Photos