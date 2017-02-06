Music & Entertainment
#OnAirWithSharif Omarion – BDY On Me (Video)

46 mins ago

On Air With Sharif
The year is looking really good For The Maybach Music Crooner Omarion. Omarion is  back on the scene with a new single and visual titled “BDY On Me” off his upcoming album ”Reasons”. Watch the video as Omarion creates his own fun away from his loft party with the ladies. Peep the ladies put their body on Maybach O below.

 

 

