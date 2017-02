Wale has been on a roll lately. This time around Wale links up with Weezy to Shine and make the money a Running Back. Watch the visual below as they talk about their mula flow. The cool color patterns make for dope back drops as they floss.

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithSharif

OnAirWithSharifDKing.Tumblr.Com