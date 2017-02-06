What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?

Tom Brady was in panic mode after beating out the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s Super Bowl. Reportedly, his winning jersey went missing just after the game. Just Jared reports the New England Patriots quarterback was “frantically” searching for the jersey in the locker room after realizing it was gone. He even asked his teammates to help him find it.

According to USA Today, the 39-year-old said “It was right here. I know exactly where I put it. This is not good. It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.” The jersey was eventually recovered, but before it was returned to its rightful owner, Brady told reporters “It’s going to be on eBay soon, I guess.”

See the clip below!

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/828471556338655236/video/1