Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed The Atlanta Falcons?

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Super Bowl fresh… #RISEUP #Falcons

A photo posted by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

Bow Wow is being blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ loss in yesterday’s Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons were up 28-3 in the game when the rapper hit social media with a “Rise Up” photo, after which the team failed to score for the rest of the night. Jinx? Social media definitely seems to think so:

He at least took the loss like a champ.

Tweet us your thoughts on whether or not Bow Wow is really to blame.

2017 super bowl , Atlanta Falcons , bow wow , New England Patriots

