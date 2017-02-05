Entertainment
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had A Lit Super Bowl Weekend In Houston

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
LIFEWTR Art After Dark

Some of your favorite artists, athletes, and socialites have cleared their schedules to attend the LITivities in Houston for Super Bowl weekend. Performers like Bruno Mars, Fergie and Common rocked the house at various performances while famous faces like NeNe Leakes, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shut down red carpets at the weekend’s hosted events.

As the Atlanta Falcons get ready to face off with the New England Patriots tonight, take a look at how some of the celebrations that had celebs partying all night long.

Young Dro, T.I. and K-Dubb pose for a flick.

Super Bowl LI Parties

French Montana had Club ONO in Houston jumpin’.

French Montana And IRIE At One Night Only

Relle Bey and French Montana posted up in VIP.

French Montana And IRIE At One Night Only

 Young Jeezy, Boston George and Boo Rossini turn up at Mercy Nightclub.

Super Bowl LI Parties

Jeezy triple cuppin’ it.

Super Bowl LI Parties

Lira Galore sitting pretty at Showtime nightclub.

Super Bowl LI Parties

Lira Galore and Miracle Watts are double trouble.

Super Bowl LI Parties

Lance Gross, Terrence J, Jasmine Sanders, CeeLo Green and Shani James ready to make it rain at Showtime.

Super Bowl LI Parties

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes look stunning on the Rolling Stone Live red carpet.

Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz. Produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports. - Inside

Common looking sharp on the carpet of the 6th Annual NFL Honors.

 

6th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

But he’s not just there to look fresh. Common made time to perform at the Big Game Big Give Charity Event.

The Giving Back Fund's 8th Annual Big Game Big Give Charity Event

Ja Rule and Ashanti performed their throwback joints at the The Barstool Party.

The Barstool Party 2017

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen serving bae goals at Houston’s Club Nomadic.

2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Arrivals

John Legend snaps a flick with Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Inside

Nicole Murphy shows off her rock hard abs at Club Nomadic.

LIFEWTR Art After Dark - Red Carpet Arrivals

 Lance Gross, Chaka Zulu, Ludacris, and Tyron Woodley posted up at ‘The Ticket’ Super Bowl Kick Off Party

'The Ticket' Super Bowl Kick Off Party With Busta Rhymes

DJ Khaled shut down the 2017 Maxim Super Bowl Party with a hype performance.

 

Maxim Super Bowl Party

Fan love is a major key for Khaled.

Maxim Super Bowl Party

Antonio Brown, Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled at Antonio Brown’s celebrity basketball game.

Antonio Brown Celebrity Slam

Stevie J posted up with Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown Celebrity Slam

Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta showing love.

Antonio Brown Celebrity Slam

