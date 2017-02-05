Trump Travel Ban Blocked Again

A federal appeals court on Sunday blocked a request by the Department of Justice to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

1 day ago

Brandee Sanders
A U.S. federal appeals court blocked a request by the Department of Justice to reinstate President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on Sunday. The blocked request will allow US District Court Judge James Robart’s decision to temporarily suspend the ban to stay in place, reports the Los Angeles Times.

From the Los Angeles Times:

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that it had suspended “any and all actions” related to Trump’s executive action after federal Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order, effective nationwide, in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota. The suit argued that the president’s moves had amounted to religious discrimination against Muslims in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

On Saturday night, the Justice Department said it would appeal the order by Robart, an appointee of President George W. Bush who is now senior judge of the U.S. District for the Western District of Washington.

Early Sunday the 9th Circuit denied the request to immediately reinstate Trump’s travel ban, asking both sides to file arguments by Monday.

President Trump took to social media on Saturday to go on a Twitter rant about the judicial decisions surrounding his travel ban.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the travel ban controversy may go to the Supreme Court. Many federal courts have implemented emergency stays against the executive order.

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times

