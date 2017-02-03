The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Could Fans Actually Get Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


This year’s Super Bowl is an exciting event for the city of Atlanta, whose beloved Falcons are playing for the first time 1998. The hope that the Falcons might win the Super Bowl for the first time has fans hype- and not just Atlanta’s football fans, but hip-hop fans, too. A petition circulated the web demanding that this year’s headliner, Lady Gaga, be replaced with Migos, and it actually received an impressive amount of signatures.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Not only that, but they also received Migos’ attention, and the Atlanta-based group is definitely not opposed to the idea- so could it actually happen? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

0 photos Launch gallery

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back

Continue reading Could Fans Actually Get Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

Memorable Super Bowl Halftimes: A Look Back


 

Complex , halftime , Hip-Hop Spot , lady gaga , Migos , petition , super bowl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 11 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 13 hours ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 13 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 2 days ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 2 days ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 2 days ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 2 days ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 2 days ago
Photos