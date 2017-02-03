Could Fans Actually Get Migos To Perform At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This year’s Super Bowl is an exciting event for the city of Atlanta, whose beloved Falcons are playing for the first time 1998. The hope that the Falcons might win the Super Bowl for the first time has fans hype- and not just Atlanta’s football fans, but hip-hop fans, too. A petition circulated the web demanding that this year’s headliner, Lady Gaga, be replaced with Migos, and it actually received an impressive amount of signatures.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Not only that, but they also received Migos’ attention, and the Atlanta-based group is definitely not opposed to the idea- so could it actually happen? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Migos Drops Hints About Their Collaboration With Childish Gambino [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Will Migos Bring Donald Glover Out Of “Rap-Retirement?” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Offset From Migos Will Have To Spend Additional Time Behind Bars [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]