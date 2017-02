Big Sean’s latest album ‘I Decided’ has big expectations and it seems many people are pleased. Including Jay-Z. Hov himself gave Big Sean a gift that we don’t see too often anymore… a Roc-a-fella chain.

Hov just gave this to me! Told me I earned it! #IDecided. A photo posted by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Real recognize real. I’m more than excited for this album, and the lyrical content Big Sean will provide.

