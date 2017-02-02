The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Khloe Kardashian Lying About Her “Revenge Body”? [EXCLUSIVE]

20 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Khloe Kardashian‘s new show, “Revenge Body,” focuses on getting people the physical and nutritional help they need to become their best selves. She recently opened up about her own body struggles, citing her fathers death as a catalyst for unhealthy eating habits and low self-esteem.

All of the weight gain that came from that made Khloe want to do something about it. But Gary With Da Tea believes she did that something with more plastic surgery than going to the gym. Click on the audio player to hear more in this edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos