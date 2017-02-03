The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley From Under His Latest Hook Up [EXCLUSIVE]

10 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Black Tony was all set to get to work today, but he literally got stuck underneath the woman he hooked up with the night before. He calls Rickey Smiley to ask him to help him find a way out of his predicament, since his lady for the evening is quite interested in making sure he doesn’t leave. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos