Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

8 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

May 2018 will be a historic month for Jeanette Epps as she will become the first African American female Astronaut to work as a crew member on the International Space Station and call it home for six months.  Epps will be the fourteenth African-American in space and the the fourth African-American women in space.  The first was Mae Jemison who orbited in 1992 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.


 


Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

13 photos Launch gallery

Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Continue reading Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March

Beauties, we are in a time of major political dissent and our we can’t ignore our issues. As we stand up for our rights and march for change, here are 10 items that will help you express your discontent and resistance…stylishly. Wear your wokeness and spread your love for your melanin.


 

Black History , international space station , Jeanette Epps , NASA

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 6 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 7 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 7 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 9 hours ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 1 day ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 1 day ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 1 day ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 1 day ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 1 day ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 2 days ago
Photos