Meet The First African-American Woman to Live at The Space Station

May 2018 will be a historic month for Jeanette Epps as she will become the first African American female Astronaut to work as a crew member on the International Space Station and call it home for six months. Epps will be the fourteenth African-American in space and the the fourth African-American women in space. The first was Mae Jemison who orbited in 1992 on the Space Shuttle Endeavour.
Stylish While Black: 11 Items To Wear To Your Next Protest Or March
1. FEM THE FUTURESource:Instagram 1 of 13
2. STAY WOKESource:Instagram 2 of 13
3. STAY WOKESource:Instagram 3 of 13
4. NOPE: NOT MY PRESIDENTSource:Instagram 4 of 13
5. BLACK AS F*CKSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. INTERSECTIONAL FEMINISM6 of 13
7. THE HUEY WE KNOW7 of 13
8. THE HUEY WE KNOW8 of 13
9. I KNOW MY RIGHTSSource:Instagram 9 of 13
10. THE TRAP IS A TRAPSource:Instagram 10 of 13
11. I AM THE NEW AMERICAN DREAM11 of 13
12. FLEXIN’ MY COMPLEXION12 of 13
13. TRAITS OF THE MODERN DAY BLACK WOMAN13 of 13
