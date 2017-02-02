Wednesday February 1st Beyonce announced she is pregnant with twins and as if she didn’t break the internet now she has released more pictures from her amazing maternity photoshoot! Can’t wait to see these little babies!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy
23 photos Launch gallery
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 23
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 23
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 23
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 23
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 23
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 23
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 23
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 23
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 23
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 23
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 23
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 23
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 23
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 23
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 23
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 23
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 23
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 23
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 23
21.Source:Instagram 21 of 23
22.Source:Instagram 22 of 23
23.Source:Instagram 23 of 23
comments – Add Yours