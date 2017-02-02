Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Wednesday February 1st Beyonce announced she is pregnant with twins and as if she didn’t break the internet now she has released more pictures from her amazing maternity photoshoot!  Can’t wait to see these little babies!

