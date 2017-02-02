Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors

They say you’re nobody in the music industry unless you get hit with the gay rumors – and Young Thug has definitely had his fair share of them.

The rapper took to social media to share an important message with his haters after being accused of being gay yet again. He said in the video, “It is I, Jeffery. The one that get the most hate, and they say gay, but is also the richest in the A.”

No word on what specific incident caused Thug to fire back at his haters. As you may recall, the eclectic emcee, who is currently in the UK opening for Drake on the 6 God’s Boy Meets World Tour, was hit with a load of gay accusations after posing in a gown for the cover of his latest album, Jeffery.

At least we got the answer straight from the horse’s mouth. Check out Young Thug’s video rant above.