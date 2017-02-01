Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’ To Hip-Hop’s Next Lyrical King

You won't be disappointed.

24 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

There’s something that makes Nick Grant different from other rappers.

He has a coolness about him that you can spot from a mile away and a confidence that says he’s better than your average. He appreciates the art of making music. After all, his debut album is titled Return Of The Cool, so when he stopped by the Global Grind offices on a press day, I thought it would be cool to do something a little bit different.

I wanted to help everyone get to know the real Nick Grant. I started the interview off by asking how his mother and father met, and from there, the conversation took off. He grew up on Power Rangers and then fell in love with hip-hop. Can you imagine this dope emcee writing raps dressed as a freaking Power Ranger?

I don’t want to spoil the information you’re about to get, but check out this amazing interview with Nick Grant. His album Return of The Cool is out now.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

21 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Continue reading Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Beyoncé made the big announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

BlogXilla , nick grant , Nick Grant Music , Return Of The Cool

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 6 hours ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 7 hours ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 7 hours ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 9 hours ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 24 hours ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 1 day ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 1 day ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 1 day ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 1 day ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 1 day ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 1 day ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 2 days ago
Photos