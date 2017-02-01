Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll Who Tried To Come For His Daughter

The gospel singer went from holy to hood real quick.

10 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Kirk Franklin doesn’t play when it comes to God or his family.

The legendary gospel singer proved as much this week after a Twitter troll attempted to threaten his daughter. The drama started with Franklin venting his frustration about Donald Trumps outrageous Muslim ban:

One troll replied to Franklin, saying, “I trust u’ll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter.” Then, all hell broke loose.

Franklin tweeted back, and deleted, “Yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name.”

After realizing that social media actually thrived off of his pettiness, the gospel star took to Twitter again, this time to apologize for his Plies-like behavior, tweeting:

All’s fair in love and gospel.

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

12 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Taraji P. Henson Serves Up Sophisticated Style At The 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel

Taraji P. Henson gave us some heavenly slayage at the 2016 BET Celebration Of Gospel.    

attack , Daughter , Kirk Franklin , Troll , trump , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 8 hours ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 9 hours ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 9 hours ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 10 hours ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 10 hours ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 12 hours ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 24 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 1 day ago
11 photos
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on…
 1 day ago
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 2 days ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 3 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 4 days ago
Photos