#OnAirWithSharif The Lox – "The Family" (Video)

2 hours ago

On Air With Sharif
The Lox drops a new video for their single titled “The Family.” The Video shines light on the importance of keeping our circle small and your family close together. Everyone that you may call your family are not “The Family” you want to keep around you. The concept of the video displays some grimmey and gritty people who scheme on “The Lox” all through out the visual below.

 

